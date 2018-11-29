Mourners attend martyr’s funeral amid brute teargas shelling

Srinagar, November 29 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian forces, today, fired teargas on thousands of mourners who turned up for the funeral prayers of martyred youth, Meraj-ud-Din in Sopore area of Baramulla district, today.

Meraj-ud-Din along with another youth was martyred by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Chattergam area of Budgam district, yesterday.

Reports said as thousands of people assembled at Iqbal market in Sopore on Thursday morning to offer funeral prayers of the youth, the troops resorted to brute teargas shelling. However, the mourners offered the funeral prayers amid pro-freedom and anti-India slogans

Meanwhile, complete shutdown was observed in Sopore town against the killing of Meraj-ud-Din. Internet services on mobile phones were suspended while the authorities closed Higher Secondary Schools and colleges in the town.

On the other hand, employees of Jammu and Kashmir Bank staged a protest demonstration in Srinagar against the anti-people policies of the authorities.

Like this: Like Loading...