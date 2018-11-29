Indian troops martyr two more youth in IOK

Srinagar, November 29 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred two more Kashmir youth in Pulwama district, today, raising the toll to 25 in the past seven days.

The youth identified as Aadil Ahmad and Adnan Ahmad were martyred by the soldiers of Indian army’s Rashtriya Rifles and paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force during a cordon and search operation at Khrew in Awantipora area of the district, this morning.

The operation was going on till last report came in.

