Indian troops martyr two more youth

Thousands attend funerals of martyrs

Srinagar, November 29 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred two more Kashmir youth in Pulwama district, today, raising the toll to 25 in the past seven days.

The youth, identified as Aadil Ahmad Lone and Adnan Bilal Butt, were martyred by Indian troops in the garb of a cordon and search operation at Khrew in Awantipora area of Pulwama district. The killing led to complete shutdown in Chattergam, Sopore, Awantipora and Malangpora areas. Internet services were suspended while higher secondary schools and colleges remained closed.

Meanwhile, thousands of people participated in multiple rounds of funerals held for Adnan and Aadil in Pulwama and a third youth, Merajud Din, in Sopore area of Baramulla district, today. Merajuddin along with another youth was martyred by the troops at Chattergam in Badgam, yesterday. Several mourners were injured when the forces fired bullets, pellets and teargas shells during the funeral in Sopore. The youth were laid to rest in their native villages amid pro-freedom and anti-India slogans.

The Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement in Srinagar while welcoming the opening of the Kartarpur corridor asked for resolving the Kashmir dispute to open the doors of peace and prosperity in South Asia.

The Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, said that people of Jammu and Kashmir were eagerly seeking the intervention by the United Nations to stop India from committing the genocide of the Kashmiris and address the Kashmir dispute.

The leaders of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front addressing a meeting in Srinagar, today, expressed concern over the deteriorating health condition of illegally detained party Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik.

A delegation of Islamic Political Party visited SMHS hospital in Srinagar to enquire about the health of the people, injured in indiscriminate firing of pellets and bullets by Indian forces in South Kashmir.

On the other hand, former Norwegian Prime Minister Kjell Magne Bondevik while making a mention of the UN resolutions and Human Right Commission’s recent report on Jammu and Kashmir has said that the international community is interested in the settlement of the Kashmir issue. Kjell Magne Bondevik said that he was convinced that there was no military solution to the Kashmir problem.

