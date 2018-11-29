Kashmiris want implementation of UN resolutions on Kashmir

Srinagar, November 29 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai has said that Kashmiris want implementation of UN Kashmir resolutions.

Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement issued in Srinagar said the human rights violations are at its peak in Kashmir and the bloodshed unleashed by Indian forces must end. He added India is the aggressor every time and Kashmiris are the victims.

He said Kashmiris are held hostage to India’s viciousness, solely for political reasons, adding Innocent and unarmed Kashmiris possess no security risk to the India. He said Kashmiris have no option but to remain steadfast and fight for legitimate right within the ambit of international norms.

He said the sacrifices given by Kashmiris for their just struggle demand that a permanent solution of the Kashmir dispute should be found as per the aspirations of the Kashmiri people. “Without the settlement of the dispute, real peace,” he said.

Ashraf Sehrai said the prevailing political uncertainty and instability in Kashmir is taking heavy toll over the precious human lives for which India is responsible as it is using military power to continue its illegal occupation.

Meanwhile, he expressed deep shock and sorrow over the demise of mother of Mohammad Shafi Naqeeb and the aunt of resistance leader, Bilal Sidiqi. He visited the bereaved family and condoled the demise and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul. Mohammad Yousuf Mujahid, Syed Imtiyaz Hider and Ashraf Laya also accompanied him.

