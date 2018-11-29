Legal body flays use of bullets, pellets against civilians in IOK

Srinagar, Nov 29 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, High Court Bar Association (HCBA) has condemned the use of bullets and pellets by Indian forces against the civilians in different parts of the territory.

HCBA spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar urged the members of international community to step in and take concrete measures to stop Indian forces in Kashmir from carrying out killings.

While citing the brutal use of pellets on protesters at Kothipora and Chattergam in Budgam district, the Bar Association said, “These civilians were protesting against the killings.” This brazen act of barbarity, the statement said, has no parallels in the civilized societies. “The use of force on protesters is contrary to Universal Declaration on Human Rights and also offends the international covenants guaranteeing the people the fundamental right to protest,” the spokesman added.

The Bar Association also expressed its grief over the sad demise of Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Wani, a senior lawyer of Baramulla, who passed away, on Thursday morning at his residence.

