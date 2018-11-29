Mirwaiz welcomes opening of Kartarpur corridor

Opening of all roads along LoC in Kashmir sought

Srinagar, November 29 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, with the decision of the governments of India and Pakistan to open the Kartarpur corridor, the demand for opening of all closed routes along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir has gained momentum.

The Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, took the social networking site twitter and welcomed the opening of the corridor and urged Pakistan and India to resolve the Kashmir dispute to open the doors of peace and prosperity for people on all sides of the border.

“All measures at goodwill and friendship between India and Pakistan are welcomed by people of Kashmir,” he said and urged the two countries to resolve the Kashmir dispute.

Meanwhile, the President of the Awami Ithad Party, Engineer Abdur Rasheed in a statement in Srinagar also sought opening of all closed roads between the two sides of the divided Kashmir. “Kartarpur corridor has been long-time demand of Sikh community, while its construction should be welcomed by all but governments of India and Pakistan should take notice of sentiments of people of J&K as well,” he demanded.

“If distance from international border from Indian side to Kartarpur can be reduced from 120 Miles to 4 kilometers, why should people of Teetwal, Gurez, Karen, Nowgam, Uri, Poonch and other places travel thousands of miles to cover distance of a few kilometers to meet their kith and kin or to visit holy places,” he said.

Traders and industrialists in the Jammu region also intensified their demand for the opening of the historical Sialkot-Suchetgarh route to start business with Pakistan to boost the economy of the region.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Social Peace Forum, Advocate Devinder Singh Behal addressing a party meeting in Jammu also welcomed the opening of Kartarpur corridor.

