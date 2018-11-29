Multiple rounds of funerals held for martyrs in Pulwama

Srinagar, November 29 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, multiple rounds of funeral prayers were held for the two martyred youth in Pulwama district, today.

The martyred youth, identified as Adnan Ahmad Lone and Aadil Bilal Butt, were martyred by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Khrew area of the district today.

Thousands of people participated in the funeral of the martyrs in their native Awantipora and Malangpora areas of Pulwama district.

Several rounds of funeral prayers were held for Adnan Lone and Aadil Butt.

