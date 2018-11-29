World interested in Kashmir issue, says ex Norwegian Premier

Oslo, November 29 (KMS): Former Norwegian Prime Minister Kjell Magne Bondevik while making a mention of the UN resolutions and Human Right Commission’s recent report on Jammu and Kashmir has said that the international community is interested in the Kashmir issue.

Kjell Magne Bondevik said, “We can’t ignore the fact that the international community is interested in the issue, there have been UN resolutions on Kashmir, and recently, there was a report of the UN Human Right Commission. So there is an international interest,” he was quoted as having said by the Indian newspapers.

Bondevik who visited the occupied territory on November 23 said, “If I am asked to play a role by both governments of India and Pakistan, I am willing to do so,” he said.

He said, “I am convinced there is no military solution to the Kashmir problem”.

Bondevik said it was imperative that the Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control should also be involved in the working out of any solution, “because they are the people most affected”.

