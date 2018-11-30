APHC-AJK holds seminar in Islamabad

Islamabad, November 30 (KMS): The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter held a seminar in Islamabad, today.

APHC Convener, Ghulam Muhammad Safi chaired the seminar while the AJK President, Sardar Masood Khan was chief guest on the occasion.

Reports by international bodied issued in the recent past about human rights violations were discussed in detail.

Speakers of the seminar said that Kashmir dispute would be resolved only when Kashmiris were provided their right to self-determination. The reports by UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and All Party Parliamentary Group in the UK Parliament are encouraging and have exposed India, they said.

They said that the international community should take notice of Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir and stop New Delhi from further violations and impress upon it to repeal draconian laws, Armed Forces Special Powers Act and Public Safety Act.

Rich tributes were paid to Kashmiri martyrs and the sacrifices of Kashmiri people.

The speakers included Information Minister, Fawad Chaudhry, AJK President, Sardar Masood Khan, APHC-AJK Convener, Ghulam Muhammad Safi, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, Shaikh Tajammul-ul-Islam, Senator Lt Gen (Retd) Abdul Qayyum, Raja Najabat Hussain, Senator Sitara Ayaz, Foreign Office spokesman, Dr Muhammad Faisal, Maria Sultan, Mona Aalam, Abdul Hameed Lone, Shaikh Abdul Mateen, Amna Ansari and Sumera Farukh.

