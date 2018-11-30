APHC holds protest march in Srinagar against HR abuses

Srinagar, November 30 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) organized a protest march at Hyderpora in Srinagar against the gross human rights violations being committed by the Indian forces.

The protestors displayed the placards and banners to highlight their demands to safeguard their political and civil rights with reference to the movement for the right to self-determination.

Addressing the gathering, Hurriyat leaders said the Indian policy of suppression and repression had failed to crush the Kashmiris’ movement for the right to self-determination which was going on in every nook and corner of the territory.

The speakers demanded to put a halt on innocent killings in Kashmir and resolve the Kashmir dispute as per Kashmiris’ aspirations.

On the occasion, high-pitched slogans were raised against human rights violations and illegal and forced occupation of India over Kashmir.

Those who participated in the protest march included Devender Singh Beha, Mohammad Yousuf Naqash, Syed Saleem Zargar, Mohammad Rafiq Uwasi, Molvi Bashir Irfani, Mohammad Yaseen Aataie, Khawaja Firdious, Syed Imtiyaz Haider, Rameez Raja, Imtiyaz Ahmad Shah, Mohammad Maqbool Maghami, Mubashir Iqbal, Arshad Aziz, Shakeel Ahmad Bhat, Arshad Hussain, Riyaz Ahmad and Abdul Rashid in addition to hundreds of youth and other activists.

