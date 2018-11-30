Gilani, Mirwaiz term Imran Khan’s statement as realistic

Shutdown in Sopore, Awantipora against killing of youth

Srinagar, November 30 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, and the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq have termed as realistic the recent statement of Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan, that Kashmir is the main dispute between Pakistan and India.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement in Srinagar said Kashmir is in fact the bone of contention between two nuclear neighbors and it is undoubtedly historic fact that the sore in the shape of Kashmir continues to bleed right from the birth of both sovereign countries. He termed the assertion of India’s Ministry of External Affairs that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral and inalienable part of India as a brazen lie.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq addressing the Juma congregation at historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar, today, asked the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, to give peace a real chance by positively responding to Imran Khan’s repeated offers of engagement. He urged the Government of India to stop the killing of Kashmiri youth and blinding them by pellets.

Complete shutdown was observed on the second consecutive day in Sopore and Awantipora areas, today, against the killing of youth by Indian troops. Hurriyat leaders and organisations including Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai and the Mirwaiz-led Hurriyat forum in their statements paid glowing tributes to the youth martyred by Indian troops in Pulwama, Sopore and Badgam areas during the past few days. The Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League delegations visited Sopore and Pulwama areas and expressed solidarity with the families of the martyred youth. A large number of people including Hurriyat leaders Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Molvi Bashir Irfani, Muhammad Yasin Attai, Saleem Zargar, Rafiq Ahmed Owaisi, Imtiaz Shah, Khawaja Firdous, Devender Singh Behl, Muhammad Maqbool Magami and Prof Maqdoomi participated in a demonstration held in Hyderpora area of Srinagar, today, against the killing of youth and other brutalities of the Indian troops in the territory.

Senior APHC leader and the Chairman of Anjuman Sharie Shian, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, addressing a Seerat Conference held by his party in Srinagar deplored that India was committing genocide of the Kashmiris in the territory to suppress their ongoing freedom movement.

The members of Jammu and Kashmir Socio-Economic Coordination Committee including its Chairperson Professor Hameeda Nayeem addressing a press conference in Srinagar condemned massive human rights violations by Indian troops and demanded repeal of draconian laws in force in occupied Kashmir.

In Islamabad, today, speakers at a seminar organized by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter discussed in detail the recent reports released by international bodies about human rights violations by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir. The speakers included, Information Minister, Fawad Chaudhry, AJK President, Sardar Masood Khan, APHC-AJK Convener, Ghulam Muhammad Safi, Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, Shaikh Tajammul-ul-Islam, Senator Lt Gen (Retd) Abdul Qayyum, Raja Najabat Hussain, Dr Muhammad Faisal and Abdul Hameed Lone.

