Hilal War, Javaid Mir acquitted in 20-year-old fake case in IOK

Srinagar, November 30 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a court in Srinagar, today, acquitted Hurriyat leaders, Engineer Hilal Ahmad War, Javaid Ahmad Mir, Bashir Ahmad Tota and Jameel Ahmad War in a 20 years old fake case.

The acquitted leaders in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the authorities were using the judiciary against Hurriyat activists as a weapon of war.

“The court acquits us in one case and the authorities are ready with another. The authorities at the behest of their bosses in New Delhi are harassing the Hurriyat leaders and activists on one pretext or the other,” they deplored.

