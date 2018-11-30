India committing genocide of Kashmiris in IOK: Al-Moosvi

Srinagar, November 30 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, senior APHC leader and the Chairman of Anjuman Sharie Shian, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi has said that India is committing genocide of the Kashmiris in the territory.

Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi addressing a Seerat Conference in Srinagar organized under the auspices of Anjuman Sharie Shian said that the Indian troops were killing innocent Kashmiri youth on daily basis. He said that India was using all brutal tactics to suppress the Kashmiris’ ongoing liberation movement but would never succeed in its nefarious designs.

Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi also threw light on the life and seerat of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and urged people to follow his teachings as he is a role model for all human beings.

Other who spoke on the occasion included Maulana Ghulam Rasool Hami, Mufti Nair-ul-Islam, Muhammad Rafique Owaisi, Ghazi Moeen-ul-Islam Nadvi, Maulana Khursheed Ahmad Qanoongo, Dr Yousuf Al-Umar and Professor Syed Mehmood Mehdi.

