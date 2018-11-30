IOK HR body issues notices in Mir Hafeezullah’s killing case

Srinagar, November 30 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Human Rights Commission taking cognisance of the recent killing of senior leader of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Mir Hafeezullah, has asked senior officials of police in Islamabad district to file their response.

Mir Hafeezullah was shot dead by Indian troops in disguise outside his residence in Akingam area of Islamabad district on November 20.

The Human Rights Commission issued notices to deputy commissioner and senior superintendent of police (SSP) Islamabad asking them to file their response. The commission passed the direction on a petition filed by noted rights activist, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo. The case has been posted for February 12.

