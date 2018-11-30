J&K bank employees continue protest in IOK

Srinagar, November 30 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the employees of Jammu and Kashmir Bank, today, staged a protest demonstration in Srinagar against the anti-people policies of the authorities.

Scores of the employees assembled outside the Zonal Headquarters of the bank at Maulana Azad Road on a second consecutive day, today, to demand rollback of the recent decision of State Administrative Council (SAC), headed by Governor Satya Pal Malik, to turn the bank into a Public Sector Undertaking (PSU).

The employees carrying placards and banners, which with slogans “’Roll back SAC decision’ and “J&K Bank is a wonderful institution, let it remain wonderful,” demanded the revocation of the order passed by the SAC.

The protesting employees said that they would continue to hit the streets if the decision was not revoked.

