JKSECC condemns massive human rights violations in IOK

Srinagar, November 30 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Socio Economic Coordination Committee (JKSECC) has condemned massive human rights violations by Indian troops.

The JKSECC members addressing a press conference in Srinagar said India has waged a war on Kashmir not only through the barrel of gun but also through economic suppression. They appealed to the UN Secretary General, and the conscientious powers of the world to prevail upon India to desist from trampling over the human rights, withdraw its troops from occupied Kashmir, revoke draconian laws like Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) and let people of Kashmir live a dignified life.

They said cordon and search operations have touched alarming proportions, adding there are heart-wrenching accounts of gross human rights violations and crimes against humanity in localities where operations are conducted.

The JKSECC Chairperson, Professor Hameeda Nayeem on the occasion said that in the past years Indian forces had killed a number of boys labeling them as over ground workers of mujahideen, a new label to kill any one they find convenient to kill. They have killed 16 mentally unstable persons and two women in the past two years on the pretext of being over ground workers for freedom fighters, she deplored.

Professor Hameeda Nayeem said the UNCHR report released in June this year confirming gross human rights violations in Kashmir has been jeered and ridiculed and dismissed with disdain by the authorities. “This is high time for UN Body and the international community to seriously intervene and seek an end to this human tragedy of enormous proportions,” she added.

She said it is very difficult to keep the count of the persons killed, maimed, blinded and crippled. “Hundreds of civilians have been killed in these operations. In fact, the bio-politics of the territory under the pretext of serving the body politic, is to disable, cripple, maim, disfigure and on top of all blind young boys and girls with shotgun pellets to destroy their eyesight, latest in the series being 19-month-old Hiba,” she deplored.

