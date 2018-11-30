Rich tributes paid to martyred youth in IOK

Srinagar, November 30 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organisations have paid rich tributes to the youth martyred by Indian troops in Pulwama, Sopore and Badgam areas during the past few days.

The Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, in a statement issued in Srinagar paying homage to the martyrs said that their sacrifices will not be allowed to go waste. He said that without settlement of the Kashmir dispute real peace, stability and economic progress of the entire region would remain a distant dream.

A spokesman of the Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement in Srinagar said that the bloodbath and rising graph of human rights violations in Kashmir was part of India’s policy of aggression and military might being followed by the lacs of Indian troops. He also condemned the use of brute force by the troops on the funeral procession of a martyred use Merajuddin.

A delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League led by Abdul Ahad Parra visited New Colony, Sopore, and another delegation led by Muhammad Rafique Ganai visited Malangpora and Bandina areas of Pulwama and expressed solidarity with the families of the martyred youth. Addressing on the occasion, the delegation members deplored that instead of taking measures to resolve the lingering Kashmir dispute in its historical perspective, India is suppressing the Kashmiris’ aspirations through its military might.

The illegally detained senior APHC leader, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, in a statement said that killing, arrest, harassment and other brutal tactics by India could not subdue the Kashmiris’ freedom sentiment.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement, Zafar Akbar Butt, in his statement in Srinagar said the sacrifices of the Kashmiri martyrs would not be allowed go waste and their mission would be accomplished despite all odds. He said it is the collective responsibility of the people of Kashmir and the leadership to take the ongoing movement to its logical conclusion.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Young Men’s League, Imtiaz Ahmed Reshi, in a statement in Srinagar said the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs would bring positive results soon and the Indian occupational forces would have to leave Jammu and Kashmir.

