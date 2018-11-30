Shutown in Sopore, Awantipora against killing of youth

Srinagar, November 30 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown is being observed on the second consecutive day in Sopore and Awantipora areas, today, against the killing of youth by Indian troops.

Shutdown is being observed on second consecutive day in Sopore town of Baramulla district, today, to mourn the killing of a martyred youth, Meraj-ud-Din. Meraj was martyred by the troops along with another youth, during a cordon and search operation in Chattergam area of Badgam district on Wednesday morning.

An eyewitness told media that people, including men and women, are visiting the house of the martyred youth at New Colony to offer condolences with his family.

Complete strike is also being observed on second straight day, today, in Awantipora town of Pulwama district against the killing of two youth by the troops. The troops martyred the youth, Adnan Ahmed Lone and Aadil Bilal Butt during a military operation in Shaar Shali area of Pampore, yesterday.

