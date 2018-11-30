Syed Ali Gilani terms Imran Khan’s statement as realistic

Says Kashmir is bone of contention between Pakistan and India

Srinagar, November 30 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, has said that Kashmir is the bone of contention between Pakistan and India since the creation of the two countries in 1947.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar termed as realistic the Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan’s assertion that Kashmir is the main dispute between Pakistan and India. “Kashmir is in fact the bone of contention between two nuclear neighbors. It is the undoubtedly historic fact that the sore in the shape of Kashmir continues to bleed right from the birth of both sovereign countries,” he said.

The APHC Chairman said the statement of India’s Ministry of External Affairs that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral and inalienable part of India is a brazen lie. He said that India had been arrogantly parroting this lie for the last 71 years, but it had not changed the contours and dimensions of this long pending dispute. “There are ample proofs and concrete indications that prove beyond doubt that this piece of land (Jammu and Kashmir) is a disputed territory,” he maintained.

Syed Ali Gilani said that the death and destruction on both sides due to their armed collision, unrealistic race of weaponry especially by India, huge and fatty defense budget and the 71-year-long and bloody struggle of Kashmiris were visible to everybody. He deplored that once again hand of friendship extended by Pakistan has been turned down by the egoistic rulers in New Delhi, which speaks of their euphoric and arrogant attitude of power and might.

The octogenarian leader said that accusing its neghibours of violation of international laws was not only hypocratic but funny as well because India despite being a signatory to these laws had itself crushed them under military might and had emerged as an Asian monster trying to engulf its small and weak neighbours and forcibly occupying Jammu and Kashmir. “Indian rulers always parrot these said lines of integral and inalienable part, because they know from the inner core of their heart that we should continue to repeat the claim of what actually is not ours, otherwise they never say these words about rest of their states,” he pointed out.

The APHC Chairman said that the statements of Indian leaders regarding Jammu and Kashmir would make no difference because the people of Jammu and Kashmir were pursuing their right to self-determination and would continue it till the Kashmir dispute was resolved as per their aspirations.

Like this: Like Loading...