Complete strike in poll-bound areas of IOK

Srinagar, December 01 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown was observed in poll-bound areas of the Kashmir valley on the call of Joint Resistance Leadership.

All shops and business establishments remained closed while public transport was off the road in poll-bound areas of Arin, Sopore, Khaipora, Chandilwanigam, Newa, Dadsara, Devsar, Pahloo, Shaahabad, Hiller and Verinag.

The JRL had called for election boycott and shutdown in poll-bound areas in the 6th phase of Panchayat polls, today.

