India cannot suppress Kashmiris’ voices by use of force: Malik

Srinagar, December 01 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the illegally detained Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Muhammad Yasin Malik has said that India cannot suppress the Kashmiris’ voices through use of brute force.

Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement issued in Srinagar said that India was using every weapon and tactic to weaken the freedom sentiment of the people of Kashmir but would never succeed in its sinister designs.

Paying rich tributes to all recently martyred youth, the JKLF chairman said, “Blood of Kashmiris is being spilled ruthlessly and with impunity which is highly condemnable.”

He strongly condemned the arrest of JKLF vice chairman, Sheikh Muhammad Afzal from Trehgam in Kupwara district. He also denounced the police raids on another JKLF leader, Syed Muzaffar, in Dooru area of Islamabad district, terming it frustration of the occupation authorities.

On the other hand, the JKLF leaders and activists on the call of Joint Resistance Leadership staged protest demonstrations at Sarai-Bala and Maisuma in Srinagar against the stepped up Indian state terrorism in the occupied territory. Scores of JKLF leaders and activists along with people from different walks of life participated in the demonstrations. The JKLF leaders, Showkat Ahmed Bakhshi and Noor Muhammad Kalwal addressing the protesters condemned the killing spree unleashed by the Indian troops across the occupied territory.

