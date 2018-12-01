Indian troops martyr 48 Kashmiris in November

Srinagar, December 01 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism martyred forty eight (48) Kashmiris during the last month of November.

According to the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, today, those martyred included three (3) women and two (2) teenage boys.

The killings during the month rendered four (4) women widowed and eleven (11) children orphaned. One hundred ninety six (196) persons were injured due to the firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells against peaceful demonstrators and mourners by the Indian army, paramilitary and police personnel. One hundred sixty nine (169) people, mostly youth and Hurriyat leaders and activists, were arrested.

The troops completely destroyed or damaged twenty six (26) houses during cordon and search operations in the month.

