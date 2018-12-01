IOK people urged to observe HR Week from Monday

Indian troops martyr forty-eight Kashmiris in November

Srinagar, December 01 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik has urged the people to observe Human Rights Week from Monday by holding candlelight vigils to highlight the grave human rights violations by Indian troops in the territory.

The resistance leaders in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, asked the people to wear black arm-bands and lit candles and torchlights outside the mosques in their localities, towns and villages after Maghrib prayers from 3rd to 9th December to draw attention of the world towards the Indian atrocities in the territory. They appealed to the world human rights bodies to impress upon New Delhi to stop its aggressive and anti-people policies in occupied Kashmir.

The Joint Resistance Leadership in a separate statement condemned the Indian army chief, General Bipin Rawat’s provocative and threatening remarks. General Rawat delivering a lecture in New Delhi on Wednesday said that the army could use drones in Jammu and Kashmir or in Pakistani territory as long as there was no backlash from the Indian public or from the international community. The JRL said that General Rawat’s statement was acceptance of defeat by the Indian army against the handful of Kashmiri freedom-fighters. Senior APHC leader and the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, said that such threats could not intimidate the Kashmiri people into submission.

Meanwhile, a report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, today, said that Indian troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism martyred forty eight Kashmiris including three women and two teenage boys during the last month of November. The killings rendered four women widowed and eleven children orphaned. One hundred ninety six persons were injured due to the firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells against peaceful demonstrators by the Indian army, paramilitary and police personnel. One hundred sixty nine people, mostly youth and Hurriyat leaders and activists, were arrested during the period. The troops destroyed or damaged twenty six houses during cordon and search operations in the month.

The occupation authorities placed the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, under house arrest and sealed the office of the amalgam in Srinagar, today, to prevent a workers’ session.

On the other hand, complete strike was observed in poll-bound areas of the Kashmir valley on the call of Joint Resistance Leadership. In most of the areas, a very low turnout was recorded as majority of the people remained away from the polling process.

Shutdown also continued in Sopore town of Baramulla district on the third successive day, today, to mourn the killing of a youth by Indian troops. A delegation of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir visited the residence of martyred youth in Pulwama district and expressed solidarity with his family.

Like this: Like Loading...