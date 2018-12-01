JKLF chief taken to hospital, shifted back to police station

Srinagar, December 01 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, illegally detained Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Muhammad Yasin Malik was, today, shifted from Maisuma police station to a hospital in Srinagar after he complained of severe back pain.

A party spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Yasin Malik, who is under detention from past several days, was shifted to a hospital in Srinagar where he had to undergo several diagnostic tests.

“A team of doctors including his personal physician, Dr Upender Koul Ji examined him at the hospital,” said the spokesman, adding that the ultrasonography showed multiple stones in both his kidneys.

He said the doctors are of the opinion that lack of movement and continued confinements were responsible for his back pain.

“After medical check-up, the JKLF chairman was shifted back to police station, Maisuma,” said the spokesman.

He said the police raided the party office at Abiguzar, Srinagar, today, and arrested party leader Bashir Ahmad Kashmiri from there shifted him to Kothibagh police station.

Like this: Like Loading...