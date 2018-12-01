JKML condemns harassment of party leaders in IOK

Srinagar, December 01 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League (JKML) has strongly condemned the raids on the houses of its leaders, Abdul Ahad Parra, Feroz Ahmed Khan, Abdul Hameed Wagay and harassment of their families by the Indian men in uniform and termed it political vendetta.

The JKML spokesman, Sajad Ayoubi in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the forces’ personnel raided the house of illegally detained party leader, Feroz Ahmed Khan, and harassed his family in the name of search operation and ransacked their household goods and took away their mobile phones.

He said in the same way the army men from Chogam Shopian camp barged into the house of Abdul Hameed Wagay and misbehaved with the family members and threatened to kill them.

The spokesman condemned all these cruel and wicked tactics of the authorities and demanded that the repressive policies should immediately be stopped. India’s brutal tactics will not be able to suppress the Kashmiris’ genuine struggle for securing their right to self-determination, he added.

