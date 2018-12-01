JRL condemns continued rights violations in IOK

Srinagar, December 01 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) has strongly condemned the continued human rights violations by the authorities and said that even children were not spared.

The JRL comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik in a statement issued in Srinagar urged the world community and international human rights organizations to take notice of the Indian state terrorism in the territory.

It urged the people to observe Human Rights Week from Monday by holding candlelight vigils to highlight the grave human rights violations at the international level.

It appealed to the people of Kashmir to lit candles and torch lights outside the mosques in their localities after Maghrib prayers from December 3-9.

Condemning the arrests and search operations by the Indian forces, the JRL also urged the members of civil society, Bar association, traders, employees and transporters to hold protests during the week to highlight the rights violations.

Like this: Like Loading...