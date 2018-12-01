Indian army chief’s provocative remarks strongly denounced

Srinagar, December 01 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik has expressed grave concern over the provocative and threatening remarks of Indian Army Chief, General Bipin Rawat.

General Bipin Rawat delivering a lecture at the Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses in New Delhi on Wednesday said that the army could use drones in Jammu and Kashmir or in Pakistan territory as long as there was no backlash from the public or from the international community.

The resistance leaders in a statement while strongly reacting to the Indian army chief’s remarks said that such an irresponsible, unfortunate and provocative statement from the highest military leadership had threatened the peace-loving Kashmiris to the maximum. “This is not only ridiculous but childish as well to (suggest) countering and containing a few freedom-fighter youth with non-conventional weaponry. 10 lac soldiers with sophisticated and latest equipment, augmented with a vast and deep informative network, have miserably failed for the last 30 years,” they said.

Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik said that the Indian army chief’s statement was more than accepting humiliating defeat on every front, which had unnerved them to the extent of frustration, leading to murmuring of this incoherent vocabulary of drones. “Human history might have hardly witnessed such instances when an 18-month-old baby is showered with pellets to prove the pseudo-bravery of men-in-uniform,” they maintained. They deplored that India only talks the language of hatred, destruction, violence and force.

The resistance leaders appealed to the international community, particularly the UN, to take cognizance of threatening statements of war-mongers, who need to be curtailed and cut to their size. They also cautioned Pakistan, a principal party to the Kashmir dispute, to remain vigilant in the light of these statements as the war clouds are looming around, which may compromise its existence as well, as its friendship tunes and concept of mutual cooperation and understanding is reciprocated by nothing but hatred, arrogance and war threatening.

Senior APHC leader and the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, while denouncing General Bipin Rawat’s remarks in a statement in Srinagar said that the Indian army chief must realise that Kashmiris had sacrificed hundreds of thousands of lives during the ongoing freedom movement. “What the Indian Army Chief desires, he is welcomed to test our resolve even by drones. The General’s doubt would swiftly be removed,” he said.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai said that General Rawat issued such a statement out of frustration as the Indian army was unable to crush the Kashmiris’ mass uprising and struggle for freedom. He called upon the world community to take cognizance of the hostile attitude of the Indian army chief.

