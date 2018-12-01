Kartarpur corridor initiative: FO rejects anti-Pakistan propaganda by Indian media

Islamabad, December 01 (KMS): Foreign Office, today, expressed its disappointment at the relentless propaganda campaign by the Indian media against Pakistan on the Kartarpur corridor initiative.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday performed the groundbreaking of the long-awaited corridor connecting Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur area of Narowal district to Dera Baba Nanak in India’s Gurdaspur district.

The FO in a statement affirmed that it will not be deterred by unwarranted criticism from across the border. “We are convinced that those seeking to sow negativity around this initiative for partisan purposes or due to their known anti-Pakistan proclivities will not succeed in their designs,” it added.

It hailed the event as another moment of hope for the peoples of India and Pakistan and hoped that every effort would be made to preserve and take forward the Kartarpur Spirit.

“We have received overwhelmingly positive response from the Sikh community – not only in India and Pakistan but also from across the globe,” the FO said, adding, “The Government of Pakistan will continue to do what is right for advancing this noble initiative. We also look forward to working out necessary details and modalities with the Indian side concerning the passage through the corridor.”

