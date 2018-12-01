Military approach cannot resolve disputes: Mirwaiz

Srinagar, December 01 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has said that military approach cannot resolve disputes and the Kashmir issue should be settled through meaningful and result-oriented dialogue.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the opening of Kartarpur corridor, which connects the holiest Sikh shrines in Indian and Pakistani Punjab, was the outcome of a humanitarian approach by the two countries that should also be followed in the case of Kashmir.

He said the statement on Kashmir by former Norwegian Prime Minister, Kjell Magne Bondevik, who recently visited the Valley, reflects the reality of the Kashmir situation and completely echoes what the resistance leadership has been saying all these years.

“Kjell Magne Bondevik mentioned four key things in his statement – first that Kashmir is an international dispute with UN resolutions and reports on it; second – India and Pakistan need to come to the table as the tension in Kashmir is escalating; third – being the most affected party, the people of Kashmir need to be on board; and fourth – there can be no military solution to this dispute,” Mirwaiz said, adding that India should accept these facts expressed by an impartial person.

He urged the Indian government to stop killing Kashmiri youth and blinding them by pellets and show the maturity of a democratic country by engaging with Pakistan to resolve the outstanding issues particularly the Kashmir dispute. KMS—4A

