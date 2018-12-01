Mirwaiz put under house arrest, office of hurriyat forum sealed

Srinagar, December 01 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the authorities placed the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, under house arrest and sealed the office of the amalgam in Srinagar, today.

The authorities put Mirwaiz Umar Farooq under house detention and sealed the Rajbagh office of the Hurriyat forum to prevent a workers’ session.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a tweet message wrote, “One day #Hurriyat workers /delegate session barred! Put again under #HouseArrest! Rajbagh office of Hurriyat sealed! Not allowed any space or scope for any political activity! So much for practising honest democracy Governor sahib.”

