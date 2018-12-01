Sopore shuts on 3rd successive day against killing of youth

Srinagar, December 01 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown was observed in Sopore town of Baramulla district on the third successive day, today, to mourn the killing of a youth by Indian troops.

The troops martyred the youth, Meraj-ud-Din Khan of New Colony Sopore, along with another youth during a cordon and search operation in Chattergam area of Budgam district on Sunday.

All shops and business establishments were shut in the town while transport was off the road.

Meanwhile, people from various areas of the town are visiting the residence of the martyred youth to express solidarity with his family members.

