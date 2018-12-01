TeH expresses solidarity with martyr Adnaan’s family

Srinagar, December 01 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a Tehreek-e-Hurriyat delegation of Pulwama district led by Ghulam Mohammad Hurra visited the residence of martyr Adnaan Ahmed Lone and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family.

Adnaan Ahmed Lone was martyred by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Khrew area of Pulwama district.

Addressing the mourners, Ghulam Mohammad Hurra paid glorious tributes to Adnaan Lone and said that the sacrifices of the martyrs would not be allowed to go waste. “Our brave martyrs not only scarifying their precious lives but their professional carriers as well for the betterment of our future. it’s our moral and collective responsibility to safeguard these unprecedented and unmatched sacrifices,” he added.

Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Chairman, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement in Srinagar expressed grief over the demise of Sonaullah Magray and prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.

Meanwhile, Tehreek-e-Hurriyat General Secretary, Ameer Hamzah visited the family of mother-in-law of Dr Mohammad Shafi Khan (Shariati) and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family members.

