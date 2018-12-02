Gilani condemns arrest of woman, daughters in Jammu

Srinagar, December 02 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Syed Ali Gilani has strongly condemned the arrest of a woman and her two daughters in Kishtwar area of Jammu region.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar said, punishing the relatives of mujahideen, particularly womenfolk, for the crime they never did, is the age-old revengeful tactics of India. “Champions of gender discrimination and those fighting for the women rights should at least question their leaders that why this biased dubious approach to the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.

He appealed to women’s rights organisations and human rights forums to come to the rescue of helpless women of Kashmir as they have been on the receiving end for the last seven decades.

Gilani also condemned the use of force on the funeral procession of Meraj-ud-Din of Sopore, during which scores of people were injured and said that in Kashmir, people are barred from mourning and peaceful protests are dealt with military might.

