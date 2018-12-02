India taking cue from Israel for oppression in IOK

Professor, journalist & lawyer booked in Kulgam

Srinagar, December 02 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Joint Resistance Leadership has urged the international community, Amnesty International, Asia Watch, United Nations Human Rights Council and International Committee of Red Cross to take note of the worst kind of oppression unleashed by Indian forces in the territory.

The leadership in a joint statement issued in Srinagar said, the repression in Kashmir has a parallel in what is happening in Palestine, as India takes cue from Israel in new forms of repression. The statement added that tens of thousands of Indian troops deployed in Kashmir were engaged in killing of youth with impunity in the garb of infamous cordon and search operations, conducted on daily basis.

The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani in a statement in Srinagar strongly condemned the arrest of a woman and her two daughters in Kishtwar area of Jammu region.

Indian police arrested the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front leader, Bashir Ahmad Kashmiri, during a raid on party office at Abi Guzar in Srinagar. He was lodged at Kothi Bagh police station in Srinagar. A JKLF spokesman in a statement expressed concern over deteriorating health condition of incarcerated party Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik.

A civilian was injured in firing by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation at Niloora in Pulwama district. The injured civilian was identified as Bashir Ahmad Mir.

In a bid to prolong his illegal detention, the authorities did not present senior APHC leader, Masarrat Aalam Butt before a court in Srinagar on the date of the hearing of a fake case against him, the other day.

In total disregard for right to freedom of speech, Indian police booked assistant professor, Dr Abdul Bari Naik, journalist, Abdul Hameed, and lawyer, Muzammil Butt, in Kulgam on the ridiculous charges of uploading and sharing anti-India posts on social networking sites.

Senior Congress leader, Professor Saifuddin Soz in a statement in Srinagar criticized Indian Army Chief, General Bipin Rawat, for violating the constitutional provisions by issuing comments on situations of political nature. He said the General tries to set a new trend that he is not bound by the Rules of Business indicated for him in the warrant of his appointment. During a recent lecture in New Delhi, General Rawat had boasted that the Indian army could use drones in Jammu and Kashmir or in Pakistani territory.

Religious freedom activists from across the United States criticized Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi for his failure to stop the violence carried out by Hindutva groups against Muslims and Christians. The criticism was made during a seminar on ‘Religious Freedom in India’, organised by the Indian-American Muslim Council, in Washington.

