Masarat Aalam Butt not presented before court: JKML

Srinagar, December 02 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, illegally detained senior Hurriyat leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League (JKML), Masarrat Aalam Butt was not presented before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate in Srinagar on the hearing date, yesterday.

JKML spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Masarrat Aalam was scheduled to be presented before the court but the authorities did not pay heed to the court orders.

Terming it as the worst form of human rights violation and an example of political vendetta, he said not presenting Aalam before the court is an attempt to prolong his illegal detention.

