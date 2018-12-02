Move to further dilute HR body in IOK denounced

Srinagar, December 02 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, former member of the so-called Kashmir Assembly and the President of Awami Ittehad Party (AIP), Er Rasheed has condemned the decision of the Indian authorities to bar local Human Rights Commission from probing old cases.

Er Rasheed in a statement issued in Srinagar said people rightly call the Commission a toothless tiger now, the restrictions imposed have further diluted the very main purpose of the rights body.

“Governor Satyapal Malik is moving ahead with his utterances and is bulldozing now the constitution and laws of the territory. He added that the governor had no mandate to give a free hand to security forces and a cover up to their huge atrocities.

Like this: Like Loading...