Police arrest Bashir Kashmiri from JKLF office in Srinagar

Srinagar, December 02 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian police arrested the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) central leader, Bashir Ahmad Kashmiri, during a raid on party office at Abi Guzar in Srinagar.

The JKLF zonal organizer, Bashir Kashmiri, was lodged at Kothi Bagh police station in Srinagar. A JKLF spokesman in a statement strongly condemned the arrest and demanded his immediate release.

The spokesman also expressed concern over deteriorating health condition of incarcerated party Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik. “JKLF chairman, who is lodged in a small room at police station, Maisuma, Srinagar, for the past many days, is getting weak and suffering from severe back pain. Confinement in a small room has actually aggravated his already fragile health,” the spokesman added.

“Yasin Malik is a chronic heart patient who has to take blood thinner medicine on daily basis and go through regular heart check-up. Team of doctors including his personal physician Dr Upender Koul saw him at the hospital, and took his blood samples and carried out necessary tests. Doctors are of the opinion that lack of movement and continued confinements are responsible for his back pain,” the spokesman said.

Like this: Like Loading...