Bandipora traders protest unscheduled power cuts

Srinagar, December 03 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the traders staged a protest demonstration in Bandipora district on Monday against unscheduled and frequent power cuts from past one week.

The protesting traders assembled at Nowpora Chowk and raised slogans against the district administration and power development department (PDD) for failing to provide uninterrupted power supply to the area.

“From last one week Bandipora is reeling under darkness as the authorities have failed to provide power supply as per schedule,” said Bandipora traders’ federation president, Shamshad Butt.

The protestors blocked Bandipora-Sopore and Bandipora-Srinagar highways near Nowpora Chowk, hampering traffic movement for several hours. The traders threatened to launch an agitation if power supply was not restored.

Meanwhile, the 12th class students staged a protest demonstration against the school authorities in Bandipora district for putting their career at stake. The students of Arin Higher Secondary School staged the protest outside the office of Deputy Commissioner Bandipora.

