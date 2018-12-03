IOK bank employees continue protest

Srinagar, December 03 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, employees of Jammu and Kashmir Bank continued protest against the anti-people policies of the authorities.

Scores of employees of the bank assembled at its corporate headquarters on M.A Road and staged a demonstration to demand rollback of the recent decision of State Administrative Council (SAC), headed by Governor Satya Pal Malik, to turn the bank into a Public Sector Undertaking (PSU).

The SAC decision has come under widespread criticism from pro-India political parties and business and trade organizations of the territory.

Like this: Like Loading...