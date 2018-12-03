IOK Governor plotting to dilute permanent residency rules

Srinagar, December 03 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, political parties from across the aisle have raised their voice against Governor Satyapal Malik’s efforts to grant the citizenship to outsiders by changing the process of granting Permanent Resident Certificate in the territory.

A section of Srinagar-based media outlets quoting their sources said that efforts were being made to simplify the rules to grant Permanent Residency and the Governor had written to administrative officials seeking their input.

The Permanent Residency Status is linked to the Indian Constitution’s Article 35A, which grants Jammu and Kashmir its special status and classifies people who are eligible as permanent residents in Jammu and Kashmir and enjoy special rights and privileges. The BJP government feels uneasy with this article and is conspiring against this article since it came to power in New Delhi. The Article 35A has been challenged in the Indian Supreme Court on the behest of the BJP and other Hindu extremist organizations.

The move by Governor Satyapal Malik to change and ease procedures for issuing Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC), a certificate issued to domicile citizens of J&K, has evoked widespread criticism from all local political parties.

Kashmir Economic Alliance, Co-chairman Farooq Dar, addressing a press conference in Srinagar warned of a strong agitation against any changes in the process of issuing permanent resident certificates by the Indian administration.

Pro-India political parties of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah-led National Conference and Mehbooba Mufti’s People’s Democratic Party have also objected to Governor Satyapal Malik’s move. In his letter, posted on Twitter, Omar Abdullah said, “The State administrative council (SAC) is unilaterally bringing changes in the working of institutions and procedures, a practice that is against the principles and spirit of democracy and participative governance.”

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader and former Law Minister Abdul Haq Khan said his party warned the Governor’s administration against “fiddling with the existing State subject laws”. He described the administration’s move to amend rules of Jammu & Kashmir Protection of Human Rights Act — by virtue of which the Human Rights Commission will be unable to investigate any complaint of human rights violation submitted one year after the incident — as “an act beyond its mandate”.

