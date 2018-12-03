JRL calls for shutdown in poll-bound areas tomorrow

Srinagar, December 03 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) has urged people to observe a complete shutdown in poll-bound areas, tomorrow.

As per schedule, sham panchayat elections are going to be held in Trehgam, Qadirabad, Qaziabad, Naidkhai, Rafiabad, Pattan, Sukhnag, Parnewa, Shadimarg, Kapran, Hermain, Pombay, Larnoo, Breng, Sagam areas of the territory, tomorrow.

The JRL comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik in a statement issued in Srinagar asked people to demonstrate their total rejection and disregard of this futile exercise by staying away and boycotting it completely.

They said the sham elections were being thrust on the people by the authorities.

