JRL holds candlelight protests in IOK against HR violations

Srinagar, December 03 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the activists of Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) on Monday evening staged candlelight protests at Jamia Masjid in downtown and other parts of the territory against increased human rights violations.

Leaders and activists of Hurriyat forum and Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front lit candles and torch lights as part of the programm announced by the JRL to protest against human rights abuses in occupied Kashmir.

The JRL leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik has appealed people to observe ‘Human Rights Week’ from today.

A JKLF spokesman said that leaders and activists assembled in Koker Bazaar, Budshah Chowk, Khankah-e-Maula and held candle light protests against ongoing human rights abuses in the territory. He said similar protests were also held in south and north Kashmir.

The protesters were carrying banners with messages like “Stop killing Kashmiris” and “Killings and subjugation norm in Kashmir”.

Like this: Like Loading...