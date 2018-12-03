Mirwaiz placed under house arrest in IOK

Srinagar, December 03 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the authorities placed, today, the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq under house arrest at his residence in Nigeen area of Srinagar.

The Hurriyat forum spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was detained to be prevented from taking part in candlelight vigil against human rights violations in Kashmir.

.

The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik has urged people to observe Human Rights Week from today.

The leaders have asked people to lit candles and torch lights after maghrib prayers during this week to highlight human rights abuses in the territory.

Like this: Like Loading...