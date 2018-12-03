Resolve for right to self-determination

Troops use brute force on protesters

Srinagar, December 03 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani while reiterating the Kashmiris’ resolve to continue the struggle for right to self-determination has said that no power on earth can deter them from pursuing their cherished goal of freedom from India.

Syed Ali Gilani referring to the sacrifices rendered by the people especially youth to end the forced Indian occupation in a statement in Srinagar said that out of arrogance of power India had applied all brutal methods to muzzle the Kashmiris’ voice, but had utterly failed to suppress the freedom movement.

The Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement expressed serious concern over illegal detentions, violations of the right to life, right to freedom of expression, freedom of religion and freedom of peaceful assembly by Indian occupational forces in the territory.

Meanwhile, many people were injured when Indian forces fired bullets, pellets and teargas shells on protesters in Shopian district, today. The people took to streets against the violent cordon and search operation jointly conducted by Indian army’s 34 Rashtriya Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force and Special Operation Groups in Sangran Imam Sahib area of the district. The authorities suspended internet services and blocked all entry and exit roads of the district.

Hundreds of traders, street vendors and civil society members on the call of Joint Resistance Leadership took out a rally in Srinagar, today, against human rights violations in occupied Kashmir. The protesters marched from Mekkah Market in Lal Chowk towards the Press Enclave, raising pro-freedom slogans.

The authorities placed the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq under house arrest at his Nigeen residence in Srinagar to prevent him from taking part in candlelight vigil, this evening. Call for the observance of the Human Rights Week by the Joint Resistance Leadership commenced from today. The JRL also called for complete shutdown in poll-bound areas during the panchayat elections, tomorrow.

The illegally detained Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Soura Institute of Medical Sciences in Srinagar after he complained of severe back pain.

A section of Srinagar-based media outlets quoting their sources said that Governor Satyapal Malik was conspiring to pave the way for settlement of the outsiders in the occupied territory by changing the Permanent Resident Certificate rules. The move was even condemned by pro-India parties like National Conference and People’s Democratic Party. The Permanent Residency Status is linked to the Indian Constitution’s Article 35A, which grants Jammu and Kashmir a special status and classifies people who are eligible as its permanent residents.

