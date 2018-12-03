Rights body seeks report on killing of schoolgirl Muskan

Srinagar, December 03 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Human Rights Commission (HRC) Chairman Justice (Rtd) Bilal Nazki has issued notices to superintendent of police and deputy commissioner of Kulgam asking them to submit a detailed compliance report before the commission regarding the fatal injury caused to the class 9th student, Muskaan Jan, during a cordon and search operation in Khudwani on November 25.

The notices to the SSP and DC Kulgam were issued in response to the joint petition filed by Chairman of International Forum for Justice and Human Rights (IFJHR), Muhammad Ahsan Untoo and a female human rights activist, Zeenat Musthaq.

The petitioners urged the commission to take cognizance of the matter and direct the respondents to furnish a detailed report as to how the 14-year-old martyr, Muskan Jan got injured.

Muskan Jan, 14, was injured when she was hit by a bullet at Wanigund, Khudwani in Kulgam in firing by troops during the operation in the area. The girl was shifted to SMHS hospital in Srinagar where she succumbed to injuries.

