Sehrai expressed concern over HR abuses in IOK

Srinagar, December 03 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai has expressed serious concern over the illegal detention, violations of the right to life, right to freedom of expression, freedom of religion, freedom of peaceful assembly and other fundamental rights guaranteed by the international human rights law.

Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement issued in Srinagar, expressing concern over the plight of political prisoners lodged in detention centres in and outside Kashmir, said: “The political prisoners for no reason are implicated in fake cases.”

He said the draconian laws like Pubic Safety Act (PSA) are invariably invoked to deny freedom of expression and freedom of assembly to people who are law abiding citizens. “It also manifests that a proclaimed largest democracy is practising undemocratic methods. It is appalling that a large number of prisoners are arbitrarily detained and slapped with draconian laws. These include youths, elderly people and the lone breadwinners. This is against the Geneva Convention declaration for prisoners. Majority of prisoners lodged in state and outside prisons are kept in inhuman conditions as well”, he deplored.

He said the continued illegal detention of resistance leaders, activists and youth and shifting them from Jammu and Kashmir to outside jails is a blatant violation of the Indian Supreme Court guidelines. He said the mass shifting of Kashmiri prisoners to outside prisons is being done clandestinely even without informing their respective families.

Hailing the services and sacrifices rendered by prisoners, Ashraf Sehrai said, “They have created laudable history and we salute them for their steadfastness, persistence and commitment.”

He demanded unconditional release of all political leaders including Dr .Ghulam Mohammadd Butt, Peer Saifullah, Ayaz Akber, Raja Merajudin Kalwaal, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Mohammad Yousuf Falai, Abdul Ghani Butt, Bashir Ahmed Qureshi, Sheikh Mohammad Ramzaan, Farooq Ahmed Shah, Umar Aadil Dar, Haji Bashir Sofi, Abdul Rehman Taantray, Bashir Ahmed Saliha, Abdul Hamid Logri, Javed Ahmed and Mohammad Amin Ahanger.

He also condemned the continued illegal arrest of JKLF Chairman, Mohammad Yasin Malik by the authorities.

