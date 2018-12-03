Traders, others hold rally to highlight rights violations in IOK

Srinagar, December 03 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, on the call of Joint Resistance Leadership, hundreds of traders, street vendors and civil society members, today, took out a rally in Srinagar against human rights violations in Kashmir.

The JRL comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik, have urged people to observe human rights week from today.

They have asked people to lit candles and torch lights after maghrib prayers during this week to highlight grave human rights violations in the Valley.

The leadership has also asked people including businessmen, traders, transporters and the civil society to hold protests against rights violations.

Hundreds of traders, street vendors and citizens marched from Mekkah Market in Lal Chowk towards the Press Enclave, raising slogans in favour of Kashmir freedom.

Like this: Like Loading...