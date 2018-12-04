200 envoys from 40 countries support Kashmir settlement

Istanbul, December 04 (KMS): More than 200 representatives of 40 countries through a resolution unanimously passed at an international conference in Istanbul expressed concern over the ongoing Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir.

The resolution was moved by Member of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, Abdul Rasheed Turabi, in the conference, which was organized by the Economic and Social Research Center popularly known as ESAM. It demanded an immediate end to the human rights violations by the Indian forces in the occupied territory.

The resolution described the unresolved Kashmir dispute as the utter failure of the United Nations and international community. Representatives of various governments, parliamentarians, leaders of Islamic movements, religious scholars and media persons from Asia, Africa, Europe and the US participated in the event.

The participants urged the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to play their role in granting the people of Jammu and Kashmir their inalienable right to self-determination. Palestine and other issues being faced by the Muslim world were also made part of the resolution.

