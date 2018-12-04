Despite police crackdown JKLF stage candlelight protests in Srinagar

Srinagar, December 04 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, despite Indian police crackdown on Jammu and Kashmir Liberation leaders and activists the party on Tuesday evening staged candlelight protests in Srinagar against increased human rights violations.

Activists of JKLF lit candles and torch lights as part of the programm announced by the JRL to protest against human rights abuses in occupied Kashmir.

The JRL leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik has appealed people to observe ‘Human Rights Week’ from Monday.

JKLF spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that JKLF activists staged peaceful candle light protests at Maisuma, Abi-Guzar and Soura area of Srinagar against worsening human rights situation in Kashmir.

The JKLF spokesman said after the conclusion of yesterdays candle light protests police launched “crackdown” and arrested various JKLF leaders including vice chairman Showkat Ahmad Bakhshi, Noor Muhammad Kalwal, Sheikh Abdul Rashid and Muhammad Yasin Butt and other activists.

