Hindu mob torches truck carrying cows, buffalo in Kathua

Srinagar, December 04 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, tension gripped Kathua area of Jammu region after a mob of Hindu extremists set blaze a truck on the charge of transporting cows and buffaloes and blocked Jammu-Pathankot highway in Kathua district on Monday.

The police used batons and fire teargas shells to disperse the violent protesters, officials told media men in Srinagar.

A gang of Hindu extremists stopped the truck carrying eight cows and buffaloes and set ablaze the vehicle after taking possession of the animals, an official said.

Police said, the driver and the conductor of the vehicle ran away to save their life on noticing the intention of the mob.

“The situation in the area is tense but under control,” the official said adding that the traffic on the highway was restored.

